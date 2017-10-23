Dassault CEO says in talks with India about more Rafale jets TOULON, France The chief executive of Dassault Aviation on Tuesday said the company was still in discussions with India over the possible purchase of additional twin-engine Rafale fighter jets, on top of the 36 ones India ordered in 2016.

Dassault says business jet market still weak PARIS, July 26 Dassault Aviation, the French maker of Falcon private jets and Rafale warplanes, said on Wednesday the business jet market remained weak, with high stocks of unsold aircraft hampering a tentative recovery in benchmark second-hand trading.

BRIEF-Dassault Aviation selects Sopra Steria to implement its Rafale Maintenance Management System * ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT DASSAULT AVIATION HAS SELECTED CO AND ITS UNIT CIMPA TO IMPLEMENT ITS RAFALE MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Dassault hopes to sell more Rafales to India GENEVA French planemaker Dassault Aviation SA hopes to start talks with India by the end of the year for additional sales of its Rafale fighter jet, before full negotiations in 2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.

Dassault sees pick up in Northern Europe market, pressure in U.S. GENEVA Dassault Aviation SA sees improvements in the jet market in Northern Europe, Russia and China, but uncertainty about U.S. policies will weigh on sales in the United States and Mexico, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.

