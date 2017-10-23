Edition:
Claranova SA (AVQ.PA)

AVQ.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

0.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€0.47
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,947,838
52-wk High
€0.55
52-wk Low
€0.10

BRIEF-Claranova FY adjusted EBITDA loss narrows to 5.0 million euros

* FY RESTATED REVENUE EUR 130.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 99.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Avanquest 9-month cons. revenue up at 100.8 million euros

* SOON TO BE RENAMED CLARANOVA; NEW NAME WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS AT EGM OF JUNE 7, 2017

BRIEF-Avanquest Q3 cons. revenue (at constant scope and at constant exchange rates) up at 29.3 million euros

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE (AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES) EUR 29.3 MILLION, UP BY 39 PERCENT See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Management Board of Avanquest will propose to shareholders that its software activity be made into subsidiary called Avanquest Software

* The Management Board will propose to the shareholders on June 7 that its software activity be made into a subsidiary called Avanquest Software

