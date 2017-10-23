Edition:
India

AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)

AVV.L on London Stock Exchange

2,477.00GBp
3:26pm IST
Change (% chg)

22.00 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
2,455.00
Open
2,432.00
Day's High
2,480.00
Day's Low
2,407.00
Volume
10,907
Avg. Vol
360,371
52-wk High
2,522.00
52-wk Low
1,655.00

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Aveva investors back Schneider deal

* ALL RESOLUTIONS IN ‍CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE BUSINESS WERE PASSED ON A POLL AT GENERAL MEETING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

Third time lucky as Aveva agrees £3 billion software deal with Schneider

LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in an enlarged industrial software business worth about 3 billion pounds after agreeing to combine with Britain's Aveva Group at the third time of asking.

UPDATE 3-Third time lucky as Aveva agrees 3 bln pound software deal with Schneider

* France's Schneider will own 60 pct of London-listed company

Third time lucky as Aveva agrees 3 billion pound software deal with Schneider

LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in Britain's Aveva after the pair agreed to combine at the third time of asking to create a software business worth about 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).

BRIEF-Aveva, Schneider see same compelling industrial logic, better trading environment

* SAME COMPELLING INDUSTRIAL LOGIC AS BEFORE, TRADING ENVIRONMENT FOR BOTH BUSINESSES MORE STABLE- CHAIRMAN

Britain's Aveva in 3 billion stg software tie-up with Schneider

LONDON Britain's Aveva Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business to create a London-listed leader in industrial software worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.88 billion).

BRIEF-Schneider Electric combines with Aveva on software business‍​

* COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CREATE GLOBAL LEADER IN ENGINEERING AND INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE‍​

BRIEF-Schneider Electric says combining software ops with Aveva

* Schneider Electric says combining its industrial software business with Aveva

Britain's Aveva to tie-up with Schneider Electric in software deal

LONDON, Sept 5 British engineering software company Aveva Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business, creating a London-listed software firm worth more than 3 billion pounds.

Britain's Aveva set to unveil Schneider deal - source

London British engineering software company Aveva is poised to announce a tie-up with France's Schneider Electric to create a business worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Select another date:

Market Views