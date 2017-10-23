AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)
2,477.00GBp
3:26pm IST
22.00 (+0.90%)
2,455.00
2,432.00
2,480.00
2,407.00
10,907
360,371
2,522.00
1,655.00
Fri, Sep 29 2017
* ALL RESOLUTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE BUSINESS WERE PASSED ON A POLL AT GENERAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in an enlarged industrial software business worth about 3 billion pounds after agreeing to combine with Britain's Aveva Group at the third time of asking.
LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in Britain's Aveva after the pair agreed to combine at the third time of asking to create a software business worth about 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).
* SAME COMPELLING INDUSTRIAL LOGIC AS BEFORE, TRADING ENVIRONMENT FOR BOTH BUSINESSES MORE STABLE- CHAIRMAN
LONDON Britain's Aveva Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business to create a London-listed leader in industrial software worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.88 billion).
* COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CREATE GLOBAL LEADER IN ENGINEERING AND INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE
* Schneider Electric says combining its industrial software business with Aveva
LONDON, Sept 5 British engineering software company Aveva Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to combine with Schneider Electric's software business, creating a London-listed software firm worth more than 3 billion pounds.
London British engineering software company Aveva is poised to announce a tie-up with France's Schneider Electric to create a business worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters.