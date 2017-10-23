Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.BO)
449.30INR
3:28pm IST
Rs-11.05 (-2.40%)
Rs460.35
Rs460.35
Rs460.50
Rs447.80
924,602
539,365
Rs547.00
Rs424.60
Wed, Oct 18 2017
Nifty snaps four-day rally; Axis Bank slumps
The Nifty snapped a four-day winning streak to end lower on Wednesday, after a rise in bad loans at Axis Bank Ltd sparked concerns about the recovery of stressed assets in the country's banking sector.
Oct 18 India's NSE index snapped a four-day winning streak to end lower on Wednesday, after a rise in bad loans at Axis Bank Ltd sparked concerns about the recovery of stressed assets in the country's banking sector.
BRIEF-Axis Bank to keep MCLRs unchanged
* Says bank has decided to keep MCLRs unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 36 pct
* Sept quarter net NPA 3.12 percent versus 2.30 percent previous quarter
UPDATE 1-India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises around 36 pct
* Loans on watch list down 24 pct from previous quarter (Adds details, background)
Oct 17 Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Tuesday second-quarter net profit jumped by about 36 percent, as provisions for bad loans eased from a year earlier.
* Sept quarter net profit 4.32 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.19 billion rupees last year
Nifty ends flat after record high; Axis, Wipro fall
The Nifty ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a third consecutive high earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of key corporate results including from Wipro Ltd and Axis Bank LTd.
Oct 17 The broader NSE index ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a third consecutive high earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of key corporate results including from Wipro Ltd and Axis Bank LTd.
BUZZ-India's Axis Bank rises; CLSA upgrades to 'buy'
** Shares of Axis Bank Ltd rise as much as 1.7 pct to 523.30 rupees, their highest since Sept 19