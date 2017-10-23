India's NSE index snaps 4-day rally; Axis Bank slumps Oct 18 India's NSE index snapped a four-day winning streak to end lower on Wednesday, after a rise in bad loans at Axis Bank Ltd sparked concerns about the recovery of stressed assets in the country's banking sector.

BRIEF-Axis Bank to keep MCLRs unchanged​ * Says ‍bank has decided to keep MCLRs unchanged​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 36 pct * Sept quarter net NPA 3.12 percent versus 2.30 percent previous quarter

UPDATE 1-India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises around 36 pct * Loans on watch list down 24 pct from previous quarter (Adds details, background)

India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises about 36 pct Oct 17 Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Tuesday second-quarter net profit jumped by about 36 percent, as provisions for bad loans eased from a year earlier.

BRIEF-India's Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit up about 36 pct * Sept quarter net profit 4.32 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.19 billion rupees last year

Nifty ends flat after record high; Axis, Wipro fall The Nifty ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a third consecutive high earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of key corporate results including from Wipro Ltd and Axis Bank LTd.

India's NSE ends flat after record high; Axis, Wipro fall Oct 17 The broader NSE index ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a third consecutive high earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of key corporate results including from Wipro Ltd and Axis Bank LTd.