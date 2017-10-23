AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)
BRIEF-AstraZeneca gains FDA backing for Bydureon BCise
* US FDA approves new easy-to-use, once-weekly Bydureon BCise injectable medicine for patients with type-2 diabetes
BRIEF-Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development
* Roivant Sciences says entered into a development partnership with AstraZeneca for a deprioritized investigational drug in an undisclosed indication
BRIEF-Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease
* Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat new drug application (NDA) for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD)
Astra and Merck win speedy review for Lynparza in breast cancer
LONDON U.S. regulators have granted a priority review to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza as a treatment for breast cancer, putting it on track for potential approval in the new disease area during the first quarter of 2018.
BRIEF-Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires Reims, France facility from AstraZeneca
* Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires secondary solid dosage form manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility from AstraZeneca in France
Tell us how Brexit will work, British companies demand
MANCHESTER, England British companies including pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca urged the government on Monday to agree a three-year Brexit transitional deal to ease the uncertainty hampering investment decisions and the economy.
BRIEF-NewLink Genetics announces clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca
* Newlink Genetics announces clinical collaboration to evaluate IO-based combination therapies in pancreatic cancer
