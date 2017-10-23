BRIEF-Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development * Roivant Sciences says entered into a development partnership with AstraZeneca for a deprioritized investigational drug in an undisclosed indication​

BRIEF-Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease * Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat new drug application (NDA) for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Astra and Merck win speedy review for Lynparza in breast cancer LONDON, Oct 18 U.S. regulators have granted a priority review to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza as a treatment for breast cancer, putting it on track for potential approval in the new disease area during the first quarter of 2018.

BRIEF-Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires Reims, France facility from AstraZeneca * Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires secondary solid dosage form manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility from AstraZeneca in France

Tell us how Brexit will work, British companies demand MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 British companies including pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca urged the government on Monday to agree a three-year Brexit transitional deal to ease the uncertainty hampering investment decisions and the economy.