Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 billion SHANGHAI China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week * Deal announced in February, not in Boeing order book under airline's name

Boeing invests in autonomous flight tech provider Near Earth Autonomy Boeing Co said on Thursday it invested in Near Earth Autonomy, a Pittsburgh-based firm that develops technologies enabling autonomous flight such as drones.