Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)
BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
163.90INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+1.99%)
Prev Close
Rs160.70
Open
Rs162.20
Day's High
Rs164.50
Day's Low
Rs161.00
Volume
1,610,234
Avg. Vol
1,667,108
52-wk High
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00
BRIEF-Balrampur Chini Mills to invest 1.75 bln rupees in financing activities in education sector
* Says approved cumulative investment of 1.75 billion rupees over 5 yrs in financing activities in education sector Source text: http://bit.ly/2ybJ2Fk Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Balrampur Chini Mills June qtr profit rises about 8 pct
* June quarter profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 1.11 billion rupees last year
BUZZ-Indian sugar stocks surge after govt increases import tax
** Shares of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd , Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Ugar Sugar Ltd post gains in the range of 2 pct to 8 pct
