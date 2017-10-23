Edition:
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)

BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

163.90INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.20 (+1.99%)
Prev Close
Rs160.70
Open
Rs162.20
Day's High
Rs164.50
Day's Low
Rs161.00
Volume
1,610,234
Avg. Vol
1,667,108
52-wk High
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00

BRIEF-Balrampur Chini Mills to invest 1.75 bln rupees in financing activities in education sector​

* Says ‍approved cumulative investment of 1.75 billion rupees over 5 yrs in financing activities in education sector​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ybJ2Fk Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Balrampur Chini Mills June qtr profit rises about 8 pct

* June quarter profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 1.11 billion rupees last year

BUZZ-Indian sugar stocks surge after govt increases import tax

** Shares of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd , Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Ugar Sugar Ltd post gains in the range of 2 pct to 8 pct

