Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

434.90INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs435.45
Open
Rs439.70
Day's High
Rs445.00
Day's Low
Rs430.50
Volume
51,034
Avg. Vol
115,632
52-wk High
Rs449.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50

Mon, Oct 16 2017

MEDIA-India's Bajaj Corp to go for acquisitions, to target niche brands - PTI in Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct

* Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Bajaj Corp gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs

* Gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uDJDRB) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bajaj Corp June qtr profit up about 5 pct

* June quarter net profit 549.8 million rupees versus 522 million rupees

