India's Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner MUMBAI, July 21 India's Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.