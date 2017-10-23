Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.BO)
BAJA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
3,197.70INR
3:29pm IST
3,197.70INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.50 (-0.54%)
Rs-17.50 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs3,215.20
Rs3,215.20
Open
Rs3,184.00
Rs3,184.00
Day's High
Rs3,225.00
Rs3,225.00
Day's Low
Rs3,162.15
Rs3,162.15
Volume
14,132
14,132
Avg. Vol
24,229
24,229
52-wk High
Rs3,310.20
Rs3,310.20
52-wk Low
Rs2,510.00
Rs2,510.00
Select another date:
Thu, Oct 5 2017
MEDIA-India govt to float bulk tenders for E-rickshaws; bids expected from Bajaj Auto, TVS, others - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner
MUMBAI Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.
India's Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner
MUMBAI, July 21 India's Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.
MEDIA-India's Bajaj Auto, KTM in race to acquire bike-maker Ducati - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Select another date: