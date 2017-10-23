Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS)
BAJA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,217.65INR
3:59pm IST
3,217.65INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.01%)
Rs-0.30 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
Rs3,217.95
Rs3,217.95
Open
Rs3,192.00
Rs3,192.00
Day's High
Rs3,229.00
Rs3,229.00
Day's Low
Rs3,158.00
Rs3,158.00
Volume
300,953
300,953
Avg. Vol
277,009
277,009
52-wk High
Rs3,315.00
Rs3,315.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,510.00
Rs2,510.00
Select another date:
Thu, Oct 5 2017
MEDIA-India govt to float bulk tenders for E-rickshaws; bids expected from Bajaj Auto, TVS, others - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner
MUMBAI Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.
India's Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner
MUMBAI, July 21 India's Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.
MEDIA-India's Bajaj Auto, KTM in race to acquire bike-maker Ducati - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Select another date: