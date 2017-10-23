Edition:
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.BO)

BAJE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

174.20INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs172.20
Open
Rs174.40
Day's High
Rs175.80
Day's Low
Rs173.00
Volume
169,960
Avg. Vol
399,591
52-wk High
Rs181.09
52-wk Low
Rs109.51

BRIEF-India's Bharat Electronics approves allotment of bonus shares

Oct 3 Bharat Electronics Ltd: * Says approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:10‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bharat Electronics seeks shareholders' nod for 1:10 bonus share issue

* Seeks shareholders' nod for 1:10 bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bharat Electronics approves 1:10 bonus share issue

* Says approved 1:10 bonus share issue Source text: http://bit.ly/2vHtw5J Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bharat Electronics says order book as on July 1 was 410.52 bln rupees

* Bharat electronics expects orders for Akash missile system (7SQDN) and long range surface to air missile for P17A during 2017-18

BRIEF-India's Bharat Electronics June qtr profit more than triples

* June quarter profit 1.25 billion rupees versus profit of 360.9 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Bharat Electronics March-qtr profit rises about 6 pct

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 8.04 billion rupees

