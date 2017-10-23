Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.BO)
BAJE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
174.20INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs172.20
Open
Rs174.40
Day's High
Rs175.80
Day's Low
Rs173.00
Volume
169,960
Avg. Vol
399,591
52-wk High
Rs181.09
52-wk Low
Rs109.51
Tue, Oct 3 2017
BRIEF-India's Bharat Electronics approves allotment of bonus shares
Oct 3 Bharat Electronics Ltd: * Says approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bharat Electronics seeks shareholders' nod for 1:10 bonus share issue
* Seeks shareholders' nod for 1:10 bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bharat Electronics approves 1:10 bonus share issue
* Says approved 1:10 bonus share issue Source text: http://bit.ly/2vHtw5J Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bharat Electronics says order book as on July 1 was 410.52 bln rupees
* Bharat electronics expects orders for Akash missile system (7SQDN) and long range surface to air missile for P17A during 2017-18
BRIEF-India's Bharat Electronics June qtr profit more than triples
* June quarter profit 1.25 billion rupees versus profit of 360.9 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Bharat Electronics March-qtr profit rises about 6 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 8.04 billion rupees
