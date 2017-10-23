Brazil's Renova says exclusive period ends for Brookfield talks SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA said the period for exclusive talks with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc expired on Tuesday with no deal.

Brookfield unit to buy energy infra investment firm Center Coast Capital NEW YORK Brookfield Asset Management's Public Securities Group (PSG) has agreed to buy Center Coast Capital Holdings (CCC), an energy infrastructure-focused investment firm, for an undisclosed amount, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Brookfield refrains from higher bid for Brazil's Renova: source SAO PAULO Brookfield Asset Management Inc has refrained from improving an original bid for Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA , after due diligence proceedings showed liabilities that were unaccounted for, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Brookfield Asset in talks to buy Abengoa's stake in Atlantica: Bloomberg Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in advanced talks to buy Abengoa SA's 41.5 percent stake in its U.S. unit Atlantica Yield Plc , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management files for debt shelf of up to $1.5 bln * Brookfield Asset Management Inc files for debt shelf of up to $1.5 billion - SEC filing‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fXGPWm) Further company coverage: