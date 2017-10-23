Edition:
India

Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)

BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

794.05INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.70 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs791.35
Open
Rs795.00
Day's High
Rs808.00
Day's Low
Rs790.45
Volume
576,810
Avg. Vol
824,483
52-wk High
Rs808.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct

* June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year

Continue Reading

BRIEF-S R Industries says Bata India is new addition to co's client list‍​

* Says Bata India is new addition to co's client list‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bata India recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share

* Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bata India March-qtr profit rises 27 pct

* March quarter net profit 359 million rupees , up 27 percent

Select another date:

Market Views

» More BATA.NS Market Views