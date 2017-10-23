Edition:
India

Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)

BAYE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,751.45INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-20.55 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs3,772.00
Open
Rs3,780.00
Day's High
Rs3,799.70
Day's Low
Rs3,721.10
Volume
13,697
Avg. Vol
12,060
52-wk High
Rs5,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,669.65

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF-India's Bayer Cropscience June-qtr profit down about 15 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees versus profit of 1.31 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience gets members' nod for share buyback worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Gets members' nod for buyback of shares worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer AG

* Seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer AG

BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience approves share buyback worth upto 5 bln rupees

* Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company

BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience to consider share buyback proposal

* Says to consider a proposal for buy back of company's equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience recommends dividend of 17 rupees/shr

* Says "Our Q4 results were impacted due to a poor northeast monsoon in the southern states of India"

BRIEF-India's Bayer Cropscience posts March-qtr loss

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 194 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.85 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUS7RA) Further company coverage:

