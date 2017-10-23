Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)
BAYE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,751.45INR
3:40pm IST
3,751.45INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-20.55 (-0.54%)
Rs-20.55 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs3,772.00
Rs3,772.00
Open
Rs3,780.00
Rs3,780.00
Day's High
Rs3,799.70
Rs3,799.70
Day's Low
Rs3,721.10
Rs3,721.10
Volume
13,697
13,697
Avg. Vol
12,060
12,060
52-wk High
Rs5,070.00
Rs5,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,669.65
Rs3,669.65
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-India's Bayer Cropscience June-qtr profit down about 15 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees versus profit of 1.31 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience gets members' nod for share buyback worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod for buyback of shares worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer AG
* Seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer AG
BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience approves share buyback worth upto 5 bln rupees
* Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company
BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience to consider share buyback proposal
* Says to consider a proposal for buy back of company's equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience recommends dividend of 17 rupees/shr
* Says "Our Q4 results were impacted due to a poor northeast monsoon in the southern states of India"
BRIEF-India's Bayer Cropscience posts March-qtr loss
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 194 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.85 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUS7RA) Further company coverage:
