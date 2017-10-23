Edition:
BRIEF-Bayer files for Japanese approval of extended half-life Hemophilia A compound

* Submits its extended half-life Hemophilia A compound for marketing authorization in Japan​

European shares climb to four-month high, boosted by Bayer

LONDON/MILAN European shares hit their highest in nearly four months on Friday, helped by gains in Bayer , after the German drugmaker sold assets that will pave the way for its acquisition of Monsanto .

BASF to harvest seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion

FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto.

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal

FRANKFURT BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

BRIEF-Bayer to use proceeds of BASF seeds deal to refinance Monsanto deal

* ‍Says will use net proceeds from announced divestiture to partially refinance planned acquisition of Monsanto​

Bayer sticks by Xarelto sales estimate despite study setback

FRANKFURT/BERLIN Bayer stood by its peak sales estimate for clot prevention drug Xarelto after the pill disappointed in a late-stage trial to test prevention of repeat strokes.

