UPDATE 1-BlackBerry shares down after another top exec leaves Oct 16 BlackBerry Ltd's U.S.-listed shares fell more than 1 percent on Monday, their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after a second senior executive at its patent licensing unit quit this month.

BlackBerry CEO says patent plans on track after departures TORONTO, Oct 16 BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen said on Monday the company's strategy for generating licensing revenue from its patent portfolio remains on track following the recent departures of two people from the team negotiating deals.

BlackBerry patent licensing director says he has left company TORONTO A key attorney executing BlackBerry Ltd's patent licensing strategy has left the company, the second recent departure from the team tasked with making money from the Canadian company's intellectual property.

