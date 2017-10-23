Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA)
REFILE-Banco do Brasil requests delay of Oi creditors assembly -sources
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 19 State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA has asked to delay an assembly of creditors of Brazilian phone company Oi SA scheduled for Monday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Banco do Brasil to use $1 bln from debt sales in foreign ops
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA will channel $1 billion it raised in seven-year notes on Wednesday to foreign operations, the bank's chief financial officer told journalists on a conference call.
Banco do Brasil to sell entire Neoenergia stake in IPO
SAO PAULO, Sept 1 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA plans to fully sell a 9 percent stake in Neoenergia SA, the Brazilian power utility that is working on an initial public offering in coming months.
Banco do Brasil to book $65 mln gain with Neoenergia M&A
SAO PAULO, Aug 24 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA plans to book a 205 million-real ($65 million) non-recurring gain this quarter after an increase in the value of an investment.
Banco do Brasil sees recurring profit at mid-point of forecast
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Banco do Brasil SA expects to meet the mid-point of a target for recurring net income this year, as cost and expense control might help the state-controlled lender to offset declining interest income and shrinking loan book disbursements, executives said on Friday.
UPDATE 2-Banco do Brasil lowers guidance as recovery hits a snag
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Banco do Brasil SA's loan book and interest income should shrink this year, executives said on Thursday, as a spike in second-quarter corporate defaults slowed the recovery of the nation's No. 1 state-controlled lender.
Banco do Brasil sees return on equity converging on cost of capital
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Banco do Brasil SA's operations could soon be profitable again in the coming quarters, executives said on Thursday, underscoring efforts to cut costs and boost efficiency as interest rates decline.
Banco do Brasil cuts interest income, loan book guidance
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Banco do Brasil SA, the country's largest state-controlled bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates as defaults spike
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Banco do Brasil SA missed second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as a jump in defaults forced the country's largest state-controlled bank to keep loan-loss provisions at high levels.