UPDATE 2-Airbus sees CSeries jets grabbing major global market share -CEO MONTREAL, Oct 20 Airbus SE expects to sell "thousands" of Bombardier Inc's new CSeries aircraft, capturing half the global market for smaller single-aisle commercial jets, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday.

Airbus CEO says expects to sell "thousands" of CSeries jets MONTREAL, Oct 20 Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday he believes aerospace analysts are underestimating demand for Bombardier Inc's CSeries planes and said the company would sell "thousands" of the 110-to-130 seat jets.

UK business minister travels to Canada for talks on Bombardier deal LONDON, Oct 20 British Business Secretary Greg Clark will hold talks in Canada on Friday to discuss Airbus SE's plans to buy a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jetliner program aimed at helping it avoid high U.S. import tariffs.

UPDATE 1-Thales Q3 sales slip; keeps targets on positive market trend * Q3 sales down 2.9 pct from a year earlier (Adds detail and executive comment)

Delta says it did not play a role in Airbus-Bombardier deal ATLANTA Delta Air Lines Inc's chief executive on Wednesday said the carrier did not play a role in pushing an industry-changing deal between planemakers Airbus and Bombardier Inc , as a regulatory spat between the United States and Canada threatened the future of a Bombardier plane program.

