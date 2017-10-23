Edition:
Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)

BBOXT.L on London Stock Exchange

146.90GBp
3:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
146.40
Open
146.90
Day's High
146.90
Day's Low
145.90
Volume
326,995
Avg. Vol
2,526,666
52-wk High
151.40
52-wk Low
127.09

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box REIT buys Royal Mail facility for 49 mln stg

* Acquisition of royal mail distribution facility at danes way

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG

* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG

