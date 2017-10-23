Brazil's BB Seguridade cuts guidance after profit miss SAO PAULO, Aug 7 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, cut estimates for net income growth this year after missing second-quarter profit estimates in the face of a slow recovery and rising unemployment.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BB Seguridade beats profit estimates despite recession SAO PAULO, May 8 BB Seguridade Participações SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday as Brazil's largest listed insurance holding company underwrote more dental insurance premiums, helping offset lower investment income amid a harsh recession.