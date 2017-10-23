Edition:
India

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSE3.SA)

BBSE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

29.01BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 29.01
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,971,223
52-wk High
R$ 32.58
52-wk Low
R$ 25.30

Select another date:

Mon, Aug 7 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BB Seguridade cuts profit guidance after quarterly miss

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 BB Seguridade Participações SA trimmed estimates for profit growth this year, after the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed second-quarter net income estimates amid a slow recovery and rising unemployment.

Continue Reading

Brazil's BB Seguridade cuts guidance after profit miss

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, cut estimates for net income growth this year after missing second-quarter profit estimates in the face of a slow recovery and rising unemployment.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BB Seguridade beats profit estimates despite recession

SAO PAULO, May 8 BB Seguridade Participações SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday as Brazil's largest listed insurance holding company underwrote more dental insurance premiums, helping offset lower investment income amid a harsh recession.

Brazil's BB Seguridade beats estimates as brokerage revenue rises

SAO PAULO, May 8 Brazil's BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday after robust revenue from retirement plans and insurance brokerage transactions offset the impact of declining interest rates.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More BBSE3.SA Market Views