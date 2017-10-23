Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)
BC8G.DE on Xetra
68.81EUR
5:13pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.17 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
€68.98
Open
€69.68
Day's High
€69.68
Day's Low
€68.73
Volume
45,314
Avg. Vol
51,390
52-wk High
€69.68
52-wk Low
€42.28
BRIEF-Bechtle signs third framework agreement with German armed forces
* Says German army's information technology procurement agency has awarded Bechtle framework agreement for it components and services.
BRIEF-Bechtle to issue bonus shares
* Says each shareholder will receive one additional share, a so-called bonus share, for each share they currently own
BRIEF-Bechtle wins NATO contract worth up to 45 mln euros
* Says Nnato Communications and Information (NCI) agency has accepted Bechtle's bid for a framework contract to fulfil its it component needs
BRIEF-Bechtle affirms 2017 guidance after Q1 results
* Q1 pretax margin 3.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
