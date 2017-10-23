BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)
BCA.L on London Stock Exchange
200.00GBp
3:30pm IST
Change (% chg)
-5.50 (-2.68%)
Prev Close
205.50
Open
204.25
Day's High
204.50
Day's Low
197.91
Volume
608,532
Avg. Vol
1,477,783
52-wk High
230.00
52-wk Low
171.00
Tue, Jun 27 2017
BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well
* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions
