Edition:
India

BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)

BCA.L on London Stock Exchange

200.00GBp
3:30pm IST
Change (% chg)

-5.50 (-2.68%)
Prev Close
205.50
Open
204.25
Day's High
204.50
Day's Low
197.91
Volume
608,532
Avg. Vol
1,477,783
52-wk High
230.00
52-wk Low
171.00

Select another date:

Tue, Jun 27 2017

BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well

* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More BCA.L Market Views