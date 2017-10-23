BRIEF-Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-36 debentures due April 2018 * Bce- to redeem effective on oct 9, 2017 prior to maturity, outstanding $300 million principal amount of 4.88% debentures, series m-36, due april 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bell Canada announces offering of MTN debentures * Announced public offering of CDN $1.5 billion of MTN debentures in two series pursuant to its medium term notes (MTN) program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-Canada's BCE hurt by cable competition; wireless 'saves the day' TORONTO, Aug 3 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecom company, reported strong wireless growth on Thursday but signaled major cable rivals and smaller resellers were hurting its fixed-line business.

Canada's BCE profit drops as expenses rise; maintains outlook TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's largest telecom company, BCE Inc, posted a 2.1 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Thursday as expenses climbed, but stuck to its full-year forecast as the acquisition of regional operator Manitoba Telecom Services boosted revenue.

BRIEF-Bell 525 Relentless resumes flight test program * Says Bell 525 Relentless program resumed flight test activity after receiving experimental certificate renewal from FAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bell Helicopter says its Bell 505 Jet Ranger X receives FAA Certification * Bell Helicopter says its Bell 505 Jet Ranger X has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Canada's Bell says it ignored hackers payment demands, some info leaked TORONTO A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.

UPDATE 1-Canada's Bell says it ignored hackers payment demands, some info leaked TORONTO, May 16 A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said.