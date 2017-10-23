Edition:
India

Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.BO)

BFRG.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

639.70INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.65 (+1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs629.05
Open
Rs630.00
Day's High
Rs645.00
Day's Low
Rs630.00
Volume
156,707
Avg. Vol
140,464
52-wk High
Rs659.00
52-wk Low
Rs382.98

Select another date:

Thu, Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Bharat Forge completes acquisition of balance 40 pct shares in Analogic Controls India

* Says completed acquisition of balance 40 pct equity shares of Analogic Controls India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fC6ljM) Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Bharat Forge seeks shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wiB8f4) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge gets order from Ministry of Defence worth 2.02 bln rupees

* Says gets maiden order from Ministry of Defence to supply 1,050 dual technology detection equipment

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1

* Says approved acquisition of remaining 40 percent stake in Analogic Controls India

BRIEF-Bharat Forge says unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries

* Bharat forge - unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited and Israel Aerospace Industries now signed a new MoU addressed to expand joint venture

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge raises stake in Khed Economic Infra

* Says company's shareholding in Khed Economic Infrastructure Private Limited has increased from 5% to 8.54%

BRIEF-India's Bharat Forge March-qtr profit rises about 25 pct

* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 1.60 billion rupees

Select another date:

Market Views

» More BFRG.BO Market Views