BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel rises; report says co in talks with KKR-led group ** Shares of Bharti Infratel Ltd rise as much as 2.9 pct to 411.50 rupees in early trade; stock top pct gainer on NSE index

MEDIA-India's Bharti Infratel, global funds plan towering deal - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel * Says Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 million - term sheet MUMBAI Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

MEDIA-India's Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers object to RCom-Aircel merger - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Bharti Infratel first-quarter consolidated profit falls about 12 percent, misses estimates Telecom tower infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel Ltd on Monday said its consolidated profit fell about 12 percent in the first quarter, hurt by higher tax expenses.

