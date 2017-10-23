Bid Corporation Ltd (BIDJ.J)
31,054.30ZAc
23 Oct 2017
31,054.30ZAc
23 Oct 2017
286.30 (+0.93%)
286.30 (+0.93%)
30,768.00
30,768.00
30,768.00
30,768.00
31,122.00
31,122.00
30,550.00
30,550.00
266,268
266,268
887,624
887,624
32,400.00
32,400.00
22,183.00
22,183.00
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Bid Corporation says JP Morgan Chase & Co cuts stake to 9.62 pct
* JP MORGAN CHASE & CO CUTS STAKE TO 9.62 PERCENT FROM 10.48 PERCENT HELD EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
