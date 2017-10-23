(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, July 21 (Fitch) In Fitch Ratings' opinion, the announcement of an agreement to acquire East Balt Bakeries by Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Bimbo) has no rating impact as it will not materially affect the company's financial position and will slightly improve its diversification. The transaction is valued at USD650 million and will be financed with proceeds from its current committed long-term revolving credit facility. Fitch v