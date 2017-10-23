BUZZ-India's Biocon rises; U.S. FDA issues no observations on facility ** India's Biocon Ltd rises as much as 3.6 pct to 369.85 rupees, highest since Aug 8

BRIEF-Biocon says US FDA completes inspection with no observations for Vishakhapatnam facility * Says Biocon's facility in Vishakhapatnam completes USFDA inspection with no observations

BUZZ-India's Biocon hits 1-month high; receives EU compliance certificate ** Shares of Biocon Ltd rise as much as 5.5 pct to their highest since Aug 8

BRIEF-Biocon says insulins facility in Malaysia gets EU GMP compliance certificate * Says Biocon's insulins facility in Malaysia receives EU GMP compliance certificate

BRIEF-Biocon announces partnership with JDRF to support study of oral insulin drug candidate * Says JDRF supports biocon study of novel, fast-acting oral insulin tregopil for type 1 diabetes treatment

Biocon pulls application for EU approval of two drugs Biocon Ltd has withdrawn its application seeking European Union approval for two drugs after the EU drugs regulator sought re-inspection of their production facility, sending shares down more than 8 percent.

BRIEF-Biocon incorporates Biocon Healthcare in Malaysia * Says incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Healthcare Sdn Bhd in Malaysia