Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO)
BIR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.17
$5.17
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,181,131
1,181,131
52-wk High
$10.50
$10.50
52-wk Low
$4.96
$4.96
Tue, Oct 3 2017
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy re-affirms 2017 production guidance
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy reaffirms 2017 Q4 average production guidance
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd provides operational update and announces closing of $31.7 million asset sale
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd provides operational update and announces closing of $31.7 million asset sale
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q2 earnings per share C$0.06
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces director election results from 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders and board changes
BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results, a return to profitability and continued operational success
