Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)
2,898.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-15.60 (-0.54%)
Rs2,913.90
Rs2,923.95
Rs2,942.40
Rs2,886.00
10,954
28,743
Rs3,000.30
Rs1,742.65
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment Sept-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.67 billion rupees
Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 percent
Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' expectations.
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y
* Says September total sales of 428,752 vehicles versus 376,765 vehicles last year.
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto August total sales up 3 pct
* Says August total sales of 335,031 vehicles versus 325,347 vehicles last year
Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK
Aug 8 Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto July total sales down 6.7 pct
* Says July total sales of 307,727 vehicles versus 329,833 vehicles last year