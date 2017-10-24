Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 percent Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' expectations.

India's Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 pct Oct 17 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' expectations.

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept-qtr profit down about 1 pct * Sept quarter net profit 11.12 billion rupees versus 11.23 billion rupees last year

BUZZ-India's Bajaj Auto hits record high; Co's Sept sales jump ** India's Bajaj Auto Ltd rises as much as 3.3 pct to a record high of 3,212.95 rupees

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y * Says September total sales of 428,752 vehicles versus 376,765 vehicles last year.

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto August total sales up 3 pct * Says August total sales of 335,031 vehicles versus 325,347 vehicles last year

Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK Aug 8 Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.

BRIEF-Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles UK announces partnership * Says Triumph Motorcycles UK and Bajaj Auto India announce a new partnership