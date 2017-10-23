Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS)
1,833.75INR
3:56pm IST
Rs-12.15 (-0.66%)
Rs1,845.90
Rs1,845.00
Rs1,856.90
Rs1,812.20
1,011,137
1,114,822
Rs1,985.90
Rs760.50
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance Sept-qtr PAT rises about 36.5 pct
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 5.69 billion rupees
BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 10 bln rupees
* Says allotted 10,000 secured redeemable NCDs worth 10 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2wKb3mh Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bajaj Finance approves issue price for QIP at 1,690 rupees per share
* Says approved closure of issue period for QIP on September 8, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xQUYLq Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's Bajaj Finance hits record high after QIP launch
** Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd rise as much as 3.2 pct to a record high of 1,851.45 rupees
Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 million share sale to institutions
MUMBAI Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
India's Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 mln share sale to institutions
MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Bajaj Finance to consider issue price for shares to be allotted to QIBs pursuant to QIP
* Says to consider and approve issue price for shares to be allotted to QIBs pursuant to QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2gIm9Vx Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance authorises opening of QIP on Sept. 5
* Says approved floor price for QIP at INR 1,771.90 per share Source text - http://bit.ly/2wBKRMP Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power fall on removal from Nifty 50
** Shares in ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd fall between 1 pct and 2 pct
BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index
Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S