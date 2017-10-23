BRIEF-Bajaj Finance ‍allots NCDs worth 10 bln rupees​ * Says ‍allotted 10,000 secured redeemable NCDs worth 10 billion rupees​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2wKb3mh Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bajaj Finance approves issue price for QIP at 1,690 rupees per share * Says approved closure of issue period for QIP on September 8, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xQUYLq Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Bajaj Finance hits record high after QIP launch ** Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd rise as much as 3.2 pct to a record high of 1,851.45 rupees

Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 million share sale to institutions MUMBAI Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Bajaj Finance to consider issue price for shares to be allotted to QIBs pursuant to QIP * Says to consider and approve issue price for shares to be allotted to QIBs pursuant to QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2gIm9Vx Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance authorises opening of QIP on Sept. 5 * Says approved floor price for QIP at INR 1,771.90 per share Source text - http://bit.ly/2wBKRMP Further company coverage:

