Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BJFS.NS)
BJFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
5,287.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-18.80 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs5,306.10
Open
Rs5,275.00
Day's High
Rs5,327.00
Day's Low
Rs5,235.00
Volume
88,707
Avg. Vol
182,471
52-wk High
Rs5,790.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,480.00
Mon, Oct 16 2017
CORRECTED-BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv Sept-qtr consol profit up 13.2 pct
* Sept-quarter consol revenue from operations 31.36 billion rupees
BRIEF-Bajaj Finserv gets members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD
* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD Source text - (http://bit.ly/2vBIjec) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv June quarter consol net profit up 21.7 pct
* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 5.38 billion rupees; consol total revenue 52.34 billion rupees
BRIEF-Bajaj Finserv seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as md
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sanjiv Bajaj as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv March-qtr consol profit up 3 pct
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 5.18 billion rupees; consol total revenue 63.12 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rq0nG4 Further company coverage:
