UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia, Bankinter beat forecasts despite margin squeeze MADRID, July 26 Spanish banks Bankia and Bankinter exceeded second quarter forecasts on Wednesday, although their lending business remained under pressure from low interest rates.

BRIEF-Bankinter H1 net profit down 15.7 pct YoY * H1 NET PROFIT 241.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 286.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Bankinter to pay interim dividend of 0.05915 euro gross per share * TO PAY FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND AGAINST 2017 PROFITS OF 0.05915 EURO GROSS PER SHARE ON JUNE 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Bankinter reaffirms FY NII guidance of mid-single digits growth - conf call * Reaffirms FY net interest income guidance growth of mid-single digits, that is at about 1 billion euros - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)