Bankinter SA (BKT.MC)
7.88EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.18 (-2.28%)
€8.07
€8.03
€8.05
€7.88
1,690,316
1,728,416
€8.75
€6.82
Wed, Sep 20 2017
BRIEF-Bankinter to pay second interim dividend of 0.06068535 euro gross per share
* TO PAY SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND AGAINST 2017 PROFITS OF 0.06068535 EURO GROSS PER SHARE ON SEPTEMBER 27 Source text for Eikon:
UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia, Bankinter beat forecasts despite margin squeeze
MADRID, July 26 Spanish banks Bankia and Bankinter exceeded second quarter forecasts on Wednesday, although their lending business remained under pressure from low interest rates.
BRIEF-Bankinter H1 net profit down 15.7 pct YoY
* H1 NET PROFIT 241.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 286.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Bankinter to pay interim dividend of 0.05915 euro gross per share
* TO PAY FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND AGAINST 2017 PROFITS OF 0.05915 EURO GROSS PER SHARE ON JUNE 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Bankinter reaffirms FY NII guidance of mid-single digits growth - conf call
* Reaffirms FY net interest income guidance growth of mid-single digits, that is at about 1 billion euros - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Bankinter Q1 net profit up 19 pct YoY
* Q1 net profit 124.4 million euros ($135.7 million) versus 104.8 million euros year ago