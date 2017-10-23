Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)
BLDP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
6.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.28
$6.28
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
407,315
407,315
52-wk High
$6.86
$6.86
52-wk Low
$2.17
$2.17
Thu, Sep 14 2017
BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems achieves order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30, 2017
* Says achieved an order backlog of $263.5 million as of June 30(th), 2017
BRIEF-Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France
* Ballard signs LOI to power first-ever fuel cell tram-buses with Van Hool in Pau, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Says "in q2 we grew revenue 50 pct year-on-year to $26.5 million"
BRIEF-Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency
* Ballard to supply 5 fuel cell engines to SunLine Transit Agency for clean energy buses in ca
BRIEF-Ballard reports Q1 2017 results
* Ballard Power Systems Inc - total revenue was $22.7 million in quarter, an increase of 39% resulting from growth in both power products and technology solutions.
