BLS International Services Ltd (BLSN.NS)
BLSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
257.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.95 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs259.55
Open
Rs263.65
Day's High
Rs263.65
Day's Low
Rs255.05
Volume
101,048
Avg. Vol
407,971
52-wk High
Rs283.40
52-wk Low
Rs119.00
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-India's BLS International Services June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 290.5 million rupees versus 72.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-BLS International Services gets contract for embassy of Afghanistan in UAE for 5 gulf countries
* Gets contract for embassy of Afghanistan in UAE for 5 gulf countries Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rPlaYA) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's BLS International Services March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net profit 170.6 million rupees versus profit 29.3 million rupees year ago
