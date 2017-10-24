Edition:
India

BLS International Services Ltd (BLSN.NS)

BLSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

257.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.95 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs259.55
Open
Rs263.65
Day's High
Rs263.65
Day's Low
Rs255.05
Volume
101,048
Avg. Vol
407,971
52-wk High
Rs283.40
52-wk Low
Rs119.00

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF-India's BLS International Services June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 290.5 million rupees versus 72.4 million rupees year ago

Continue Reading

BRIEF-BLS International Services gets contract for embassy of Afghanistan in UAE for 5 gulf countries

* Gets contract for embassy of Afghanistan in UAE for 5 gulf countries Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rPlaYA) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct

* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's BLS International Services March-qtr profit surges

* March quarter net profit 170.6 million rupees versus profit 29.3 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More BLSN.NS Market Views