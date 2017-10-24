BRIEF-India's Balaji Telefilms seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital * Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms approves issue of 25.2 mln shares to Reliance Industries for 4.13 bln rupees * Says approved issue of 25.2 million shares of company to Reliance Industries Limited for 4.13 billion rupees Source text: (https://goo.gl/hyMAjv) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji * Zee Entertainment Enterprises clarifies on news item "Balaji Telefilms mulls selling up to 26 pct stake in Alt Balaji, in talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises"

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms to consider fund raising options including through issue of securities * Says to consider various fund raising options including raising funds through issue of securities on preferential basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uAl0VH) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from executive capacity * Says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from an executive capacity Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uQ1MZ0) Further company coverage: