Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)

BLUS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

808.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.60 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs803.40
Open
Rs794.10
Day's High
Rs813.50
Day's Low
Rs787.30
Volume
39,948
Avg. Vol
88,253
52-wk High
Rs826.20
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

Tue, Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Blue Star forays into engineering facility management‍​

* Says co forays into engineering facility management‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fNMCh3 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Blue Star gets MEP orders of over 5 bln rupees in India

* Gets MEP orders of over INR 5 billion in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Blue Star June qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 584.6 million rupees versus profit 513.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Blue Star to expand range to cover commercial water purification systems

* Says co will gradually enhance its range to cover commercial water purification systems Source text - http://bit.ly/2uahuye Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Blue Star signs up with Comfort Solutions for distribution of unitary products in Sri Lanka

* Says Blue Star signs up with comfort solutions for distribution of its unitary products in Sri Lanka Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Blue Star March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol net profit 371.7 million rupees versus profit 150.1 million rupees year ago

