B&M European Value Retail SA (BMEB.L)
402.00GBp
3:31pm IST
1.30 (+0.32%)
400.70
400.00
402.40
400.00
588,862
3,737,224
402.80
218.40
Mon, Jul 24 2017
Shares in Britain's B&M rise on report Asda eyeing takeover bid
LONDON Shares in British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail rose as much as 5.3 percent on Monday after a report that Asda, the UK supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, was considering 4.4 billion pound ($5.7 billion) takeover bid.
UPDATE 1-Shares in Britain's B&M rise on report Asda eyeing takeover bid
LONDON, July 24 Shares in British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail rose as much as 5.3 percent on Monday after a report that Asda, the UK supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, was considering 4.4 billion pound ($5.7 billion) takeover bid.
Shares in Britain's B&M rise on report Asda eyeing takeover bid
LONDON, July 24 Shares in British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail rose as much as 5.3 percent on Monday after a report that Asda, the UK supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, was considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover.
Asda eyeing 4.4 billion pound bid for B&M: Sunday Times
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores , is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of B&M European Value Retail , the discount retailer run by the billionaire Arora brothers, The Sunday Times reported.
UPDATE 1-Asda eyeing 4.4 bln stg bid for B&M -Sunday Times
LONDON, July 22 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of B&M European Value Retail , the discount retailer run by the billionaire Arora brothers, The Sunday Times reported.
Asda eyeing 4.4 bln stg bid for B&M - Sunday Times
LONDON, July 22 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of B&M European Value Retail , the discount retailer run by the billionaire Arora brothers, The Sunday Times reported.
- Deflationary Crisis Looms For Healthcare Market
- Breaking Down Q2's Earnings: Tech Steps Up, Energy Comes Around, And Healthcare Sits Up
- Weekly CEF Roundup: Energy Reverses Course
- The Chemist's CEF Report - July 2017: Quiet All Around
- Buyer's Basket: Weekly Picks, July 17th, 2017
- The Chemist's CEF Report - June 2017: Unusual Calm