Bank of Baroda first-quarter profit slumps 52 percent Indian state-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 52 percent plunge in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda surges on Nomura upgrade ** Shares of state-owned Bank of Baroda Ltd surges as much as 4 pct

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda hits near 3-month low; technicals indicate more downside ** Bank of Baroda shares fall as much as 1.52 pct to 165.5 rupees, their lowest since 24 Mar

BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters * India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters

Bank of Baroda makes modest profit in March quarter MUMBAI Indian state-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.55 billion rupees ($23.89 million).