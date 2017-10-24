Edition:
India

Bank of Baroda Ltd (BOB.NS)

BOB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

137.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.00 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
Rs134.90
Open
Rs135.00
Day's High
Rs138.90
Day's Low
Rs133.50
Volume
6,988,351
Avg. Vol
9,603,899
52-wk High
Rs202.50
52-wk Low
Rs133.50

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Bank of Baroda approves issuance of AT-1 capital bonds

* Says finance committee of bank approved issuance of AT-1 capital bonds for minimum amount of INR 5 billion with green shoe option‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fX6VZl Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

Bank of Baroda first-quarter profit slumps 52 percent

Indian state-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 52 percent plunge in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda surges on Nomura upgrade

** Shares of state-owned Bank of Baroda Ltd surges as much as 4 pct

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda hits near 3-month low; technicals indicate more downside

** Bank of Baroda shares fall as much as 1.52 pct to 165.5 rupees, their lowest since 24 Mar

BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters

* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters

Bank of Baroda makes modest profit in March quarter

MUMBAI Indian state-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.55 billion rupees ($23.89 million).

India's Bank of Baroda makes modest profit in March quarter

MUMBAI, May 18 Indian state-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.55 billion Indian rupees ($23.89 million).

Select another date:

Market Views

» More BOB.NS Market Views