Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)
BODA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
172.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs174.45
Open
Rs175.60
Day's High
Rs175.95
Day's Low
Rs171.30
Volume
293,251
Avg. Vol
473,921
52-wk High
Rs193.75
52-wk Low
Rs99.55
BRIEF-Bodal Chemicals allots 13.1 mln shares to eligible QIBs at 172 rupees/share
* Bodal Chemicals - allotment of 13.1 million shares to eligible QIBs at 172 rupees/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yvsUAP) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bodal Chemicals gets shareholders' nod to raise funds via QIP
Sept 26 Bodal Chemicals Ltd: * Gets shareholders' nod to raise funds via QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2y5bSdF Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bodal Chemicals June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 311.5 million rupees versus profit 331.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Bodal Chemicals to consider issue of shares via QIP worth 3 bln rupees
* Says to consider issue of shares via QIP worth 3 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w8HWvA) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bodal Chemicals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 321.5 million rupees versus 225.9 million rupees year ago
