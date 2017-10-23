BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues * France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

Bouygues to get 500 mln-euro payout from Siemens-Alstom deal-source PARIS, Sept 27 French conglomerate Bouygues could receive up to 500 million euros ($587 million) in special payouts as a shareholder in train maker Alstom following Alstom's deal with German group Siemens AG to merge their rail operations, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange, Bouygues and SFR.

Bouygues, Vinci-led groups win contracts on new "Grand Paris" metro PARIS, July 3 Consortia led by construction groups Bouygues and Vinci have won the last two contracts worth a total of 669 million euros ($762 million) on the new Paris Ligne 15 South metro line that forms part of large-scale expansion plans for the French capital.

BRIEF-EDF agrees interim bonuses for Hinkley Point workers, averting strike June 7 ** EDF Energy and its contractors Laing O'Rourke, Bouygues and Kier-Bam have struck an interim bonus payment agreement for workers employed on EDF's Hinkley Point C nuclear project in southwest Britain, EDF and labour union Unite announced on Wednesday

UPDATE 1-Conglomerate Bouygues keeps goals as telecoms arm improves in Q1 * Would consider playing role in changes in telecoms sector (Adds deputy CEO comments from call, shares)