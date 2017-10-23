BP ‍Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg to retire next year Oct 19 BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg has informed the oil company's board of his intention to retire, it said on Thursday.

BRIEF-BP ‍says Carl-Henric Svanberg to retire as chairman​ * ‍CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG HAS INFORMED COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN​

MEDIA-BP PLC working with India's Reliance Industries to start petrol pumps in a few months - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BP eyes smaller renewable investments to avoid repeating losses LONDON BP is targeting smaller and wider-ranging investments in renewable energy to avoid large losses in the sector like those it suffered earlier in the decade, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-BP eyes smaller renewable investments to avoid repeating losses * BP seeks lower-carbon investments within oil business (Adds quotes, details)

BP eyes smaller renewable investments to avoid repeating losses LONDON, Oct 18 BP is focusing on smaller investments in renewable energy to avoid large losses in the sector like those it suffered earlier in the decade, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday.

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries, BP Plc submit revised investment plan for KG-D6 gas finds - PTI in Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BP Midstream Partners seeks to raise up to $893 mln in IPO Oct 16 BP Midtsream Partners, a unit of British energy company BP Plc, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $893 million from its initial public offering.