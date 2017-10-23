BPCL sells its first 50 ppm sulphur diesel cargo for export - traders SINGAPORE Oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) sold a diesel cargo with a sulphur content of 50 parts per million (ppm) through an export tender for the first time, three industry sources said on Monday.

RPT-BUZZ-Tax cuts may provide buffer for India's oil refiners - Credit Suisse ** Credit Suisse says an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel and a likely cut on VAT will give buffer to oil marketing companies (OMCs) until oil prices hit $65/bbl

BRIEF-India's BPCL says got govt approval to buy 6 mln barrels U.S. oil on delivered basis by end-March * India's BPCL exec says to source 70 percent oil through term deals in 2017/18 versus 80 percent year ago

BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's * India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing

BUZZ-India's BPCL falls as Q1 profit slumps ** Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's (BPCL) shares fall as much as 2.3 pct to 473 rupees

BPCL first-quarter profit dives 72 percent, misses estimates State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp on Friday reported a 72 percent plunge in first-quarter profit, missing analysts' estimates.

