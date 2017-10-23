Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to raise up to 20 bln rupees in current FY
* Says co planing to raise up to 20 billion rupees during current FY via private placement of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2igkZkS Further company coverage:
BPCL sells its first 50 ppm sulphur diesel cargo for export - traders
SINGAPORE Oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) sold a diesel cargo with a sulphur content of 50 parts per million (ppm) through an export tender for the first time, three industry sources said on Monday.
BUZZ-Tax cuts may provide buffer for India's oil refiners - Credit Suisse
** Credit Suisse says an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel and a likely cut on VAT will give buffer to oil marketing companies (OMCs) until oil prices hit $65/bbl
BRIEF-India's BPCL says got govt approval to buy 6 mln barrels U.S. oil on delivered basis by end-March
* India's BPCL exec says to source 70 percent oil through term deals in 2017/18 versus 80 percent year ago
BRIEF-India's BPCL says Australian LNG to be cheaper than Qatar's
* India's BPCL exec says plans to invest 108 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) till 2022 to enhance refining capacity and fuel marketing
BUZZ-India's BPCL falls as Q1 profit slumps
** Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's (BPCL) shares fall as much as 2.3 pct to 473 rupees
BPCL first-quarter profit dives 72 percent, misses estimates
State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp on Friday reported a 72 percent plunge in first-quarter profit, missing analysts' estimates.
