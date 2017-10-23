Edition:
Bpost SA (BPOST.BR)

BPOST.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

23.91EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
€24.03
Open
€24.04
Day's High
€24.18
Day's Low
€23.88
Volume
190,778
Avg. Vol
285,113
52-wk High
€25.28
52-wk Low
€20.59

Mon, Oct 9 2017

Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million

BRUSSELS Bpost , Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.

* BPOST TO ACCELERATE THE EXPANSION OF ITS E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS BUSINESS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF RADIAL

