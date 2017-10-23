Brookfield Property leads investment in project management platform NEW YORK, Oct 11 Brookfield Property Partners LP , one of the largest commercial real estate companies, said on Wednesday it has invested in Honest Buildings, a project management start-up that compiles data for property owners to make construction projects more efficient.

Exclusive: Brookfield Property Partners explores options for office assets - sources Brookfield Property Partners LP is considering options for its office properties in the Northeastern United States that include the potential sale of a stake that could value the portfolio at as much as $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

