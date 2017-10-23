BRIEF-Burberry says 68.5 pct of AGM votes in favour of remuneration report, 31.5 pct against * 68.52 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour to approve director's remuneration report for year ended 31 March 2017, 31.48 percent of votes cast against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Nearly a third of Burberry investors object to top executives' pay LONDON, July 13 Nearly a third of shareholders in Burberry voted against the luxury goods company's executive pay report on Thursday, despite a move by its new finance chief Julie Brown to head off the opposition by foregoing a share options award worth up to 2.4 million pounds ($3.11 million).

Burberry reports 3 pct underlying growth in Q1 LONDON, July 12 Luxury brand Burberry reported 3 percent underlying revenue growth in its first quarter led by new CEO Marco Gobbetti, helped by stronger demand in mainland China and a continuing good performance in its home British market.

