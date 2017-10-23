Brazil's BRF says South Korea okays Brazil pork imports -statement SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazilian food company BRF SA said on Friday that for the first time in history domestic meat producers will be allowed to sell pork to South Korea, citing a list divulged by the Asian importer a day earlier.

Exclusive: Brazil's BRF to reopen plant, catering to Mideast halal market SAO PAULO BRF SA will reopen a food processing plant in Brazil by January, a company executive told Reuters, the first big move aimed at reviving profitability since the country's No. 1 chicken exporter announced the departure of its chief executive officer.

Exclusive: Brazil's BRF to reopen plant, catering to Mideast halal market SAO PAULO BRF SA will reopen a food processing plant in Brazil by January, a company executive told Reuters, the first big move aimed at reviving profitability since the country's No. 1 chicken exporter announced the departure of its chief executive officer.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF says Tarpon-backed CEO Faria to leave SAO PAULO, Aug 31 BRF SA Chief Executive Pedro de Andrade Faria plans to leave by the end of the year, following a series of heavy quarterly losses by the world's largest chicken exporter.

Brazil's BRF says CEO Faria to leave by end-December SAO PAULO, Aug 31 Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Thursday said its Chief Executive Pedro de Andrade Faria will leave the company by Dec. 31.

BRF says Brazil fiscal burden making it harder to compete SAO PAULO, Aug 30 BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, sees internationalization as the best way to grow its business while believing that Brazil's heavy fiscal burden hampers the firm's ability to compete globally, an executive said on Wednesday.

Brazil's BRF appoints cement maker Votorantim Cimentos' Luz as CFO SAO PAULO, Aug 24 BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, has appointed Lorival Nogueira Luz as chief financial officer and investor relations director, effective from September 2017, according to a securities filing.

UPDATE 2-BRF readies Brazil discount brand after antitrust ban lifted SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Brazilian food processor BRF SA will introduce a discount brand in its home market, executives said on Friday, as the end of antitrust restrictions in July allows it to target a niche that has grown during the country's recession.