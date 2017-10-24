Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)
BRGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
264.55INR
23 Oct 2017
264.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.65 (+1.01%)
Rs2.65 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs261.90
Rs261.90
Open
Rs261.90
Rs261.90
Day's High
Rs265.90
Rs265.90
Day's Low
Rs259.00
Rs259.00
Volume
244,478
244,478
Avg. Vol
619,953
619,953
52-wk High
Rs274.15
Rs274.15
52-wk Low
Rs177.95
Rs177.95
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 4 2017
BRIEF-Berger Paints India June-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.05 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Berger Paints India says acquisition of Saboo Coatings was completed on June 5
* Says acquisition of Saboo Coatings Pvt Ltd was completed on June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Berger Paints India approves entering into SP agreement with Saboo Coatings
* Says approved entering into share purchase agreement with existing shareholders of Saboo Coatings
BRIEF-Berger Paints India consol March-qtr profit up 14.6 pct
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 920 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income 11.54 billion rupees
BRIEF-Berger Paints India to market automotive refinish paints
* Says the products will be launched in the month of may, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: